By ED SCOTT
Special Sections Editor
It was mid-morning Thursday and Gary Graham had everything he needed for an enjoyable day at Venice Beach: a folding chair and a Diet Coke. The Peter James detective novel “Need You Dead” was on the arm of his chair. The sky, which had threatened to open up for two days, was blue — for now. The smooth Gulf of Mexico surf and smattering of tourists and locals matched Graham’s assessment of the beach.
“It’s peaceful,” he said, and it outshines the “murky water” of the river near the retired English firefighter’s Port Charlotte home.
That describes Sheryl Williams of Lakewood Ranch, who was on the newly redeveloped street Thursday, waiting to meet a friend for lunch. “She lives in Punta Gorda and it’s kind of half way,” Williams said of her friend. The two women planned to meet “in the little French bakery down the street” and eat lunch at the restaurant “there, somewhere.”
She could not remember the name of either eatery.
There are many reasons to visit Venice and lots of things to do when you get here. But what do you do if you don’t have 20 years of familiarity with the community? Wouldn’t it help to have more outlets promoting local tourism and lodging businesses?
Some 15,000 people visit the Venice Area Chamber of Commerce each year. Many walk in and ask, “Where’s the visitor’s center?” In March 2018 Chamber President and CEO Kathy Lehner and Visit Sarasota County President Virginia Haley went to lunch and started talking about ways to work together. Lehner says she asked Haley, “’Why can’t you just move in with us?’”
In March Visit Sarasota County, the public-private partnership that promotes Sarasota County tourism and lodging, opened a welcome center inside the entrance of the Chamber office at 597 S. Tamiami Trail, Venice, FL 34285. The grand opening was held Tuesday.
The partnership means more publicity for Chamber members, including brand new member Ristorante San Marco, which served pizza, calamari fra diavlo and bruschetta at the grand opening.
The partnership “definitely increases the visibility of smaller restaurants like us that are family owned and operated,” said Lisa Villella, who owns the restaurant at 305B W. Venice Ave., with husband Filippo. “Otherwise, they might not find us at all, unless they go to a website.
“Some people might not have access to computers. They can walk into the Chamber get information.”
The partnership will include having Visit Sarasota County’s name on the Chamber’s sign. Lehner calls the changes a “win-win for us.”
