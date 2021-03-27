VENICE — Spring break marks the height of the season when vacationers and snowbirds enjoy the beaches, but some in the industry say this year looks different.
“We are not seeing the numbers we normally have for this season,” said Kara Morgan, CEO of Venice Main Street.
Morgan said the season has been good, but the COVID-19 pandemic has made a big impact on tourism this year.
People are not traveling as much as before, Morgan said. She hopes that seasonal visitors will extend their stay longer than typically scheduled since many arrived later.
Even though the season has been slower than usual, Virginia Haley, president of Visit Sarasota County, said hotels were at 90% occupancy last week. She said there are strong bookings through summer.
“We have been doing well since July, and we are trending better than the rest of the country,” Haley said.
Charlotte County numbers show that county hasn’t taken quite as big a hit in tourism as the country and other Florida destinations like Orlando.
“There is still a pent-up demand out there for traveling,” said Sean Doherty, tourism director at Punta Gorda/Englewood Beach Visitor and Convention Bureau.
January numbers only show they were down by .9%, according to Doherty.
However, he said, the Canadians who usually come down during season didn’t travel south after leaving for home in 2020, and that’s significant, since they account for 6-7% of winter vacationers.
Despite lower tourist numbers this year, some vacationers are excited to travel after spring break was cancelled last year at the beginning of the pandemic.
The Remey family of Indiana took their first trip to Venice Beach this year after years of vacationing around the area.
The Remeys come down to visit their family near Tampa and decided to finally check out the Venice beaches after traveling up and down the coast going to other beaches over the years.
Rachel Remey said her boys wanted to fish and they heard they could fish off of the jetty. Like many people, she said they also wanted to find some shark teeth while spending time at the beach.
“We can do touristy things — but also get away from all of the tourists,” Remey said.
Unlike other areas, the Suncoast fared well with promoting outdoor activities like the beaches that allow people to feel safer going out.
While the tourism industry cannot change the factors against them during the pandemic, they still remain hopeful for the future.
Doherty believes as time passes, the tourism numbers will go back up again.
Morgan seems hopeful for a good season next year.
“Hopefully more people will get vaccinated and will feel better and safer traveling,” Morgan said.
