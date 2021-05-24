SARASOTA – First Step is bringing in Tracey Weeden as its chief operating officer, the mental health and substance abuse nonprofit announced recently.
Weeden will be working with First Step CEO Tom Knight as the nonprofit continues to evolve, it said in a news release.
“It is a great privilege to work alongside President & CEO, Tom Knight as First Step’s COO,” Weeden said in the news release. “I look forward to championing our mission, vision and values as we take the next steps towards building stronger and sustainable behavioral health communities.”
It noted she brings more than 20 years of experience involving behavior health and was working as First Step’s chief inpatient services officer.
"During her time as CISO, Weeden handled numerous responsibilities within the organization including its state-funded and fee-for-service programs for adults and adolescents, multidisciplinary team recruiting, staffing and training," it said.
Weedne also helped with the Behavioral Health Response Team, a pilot program diverting people with severe mental health crises from law enforcement involvement.
“The leadership and experience Tracey brings to First Step is greatly valued,” Knight said in the news release. “We’re in the middle of a significant revision phase, and Tracey taking the COO role will further strengthen our organization.”
Weeden previously worked at an independent psychotherapy practice in Massachusetts and as program director for New Season Sarasota, which is an opiate addiction treatment center. She was also director of counseling at RCAP Solutions, a nonprofit that helped with affordable housing support. She has a degree in social work from College of New Rochelle; a master's from from Boston University and is working on her doctorate in business administration at Northcentral University.
First Step of Sarasota has seven outpatient offices along with residential programs for adults and youth. It included a crisis stabilization unit, a detox/addiction facility along with 15 programs for adults and youth serving Sarasota, Charlotte, DeSoto and Manatee counties.
For more information, visit www.fsos.org.
