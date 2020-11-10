VENICE - Trolley rides through Myakka River State Park just east of Sarasota have stopped after a Venice child was injured in a Saturday mishap.
The child, a 3-year-old girl whose name was not released because of Marsy's Law, was seriously injured about 2 p.m. Saturday in the park.
The child was riding in the trolley, which was described as a “Ford F150 towing two tandem axle trailers,” according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
The child and her parents were riding in the second trailer on a tour at the state park shortly before 2 p.m. Saturday.
“While traversing a rough portion of the trail, (the child) fell from the trailer seat onto the ground,” the FHP report stated.
The front tire of the trailer ran over the child.
The trolley driver, a Myakka City resident, then reversed, traveling over the child again to remove her from underneath the tires, the report states.
The 66-year-old driver then took the child to a nearby boat ramp, where they met Sarasota County Fire officials who transported her to Sarasota Memorial Hospital with serious injuries.
The tram services and boat rides at Myakka River State Park are run by Myakka Outdoors. Myakka Outdoors is a part of National and State Park Concessions Inc. out of Fort Pierce.
It is owned by Daniel and Jack Bobo under Bobo Family Enterprises, Inc.
An official with Myakka Outdoors had no comment on the situation.
Myakka River State Park Manager Stephen Giguere referred inquiries to the state park services.
Weesam Khoury, press secretary for the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, said an after-action safety review takes place after any incident in the state part "to help determine the cause and ensure safety protocol was followed."
"DEP always prioritizes the safety of our guests as a top concern at every state park," Khoury noted.
Khoury explained it is still under investigation "in coordination with local law enforcement."
"Tram operations at Myakka River State Park have ceased until investigations are complete," Khoury said in the email.
There was no update on the condition of the girl.
