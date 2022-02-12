VENICE — The City Council has a transportation workshop scheduled for Wednesday but based on the presentation attached to the agenda it might more accurately be called a boot camp.
Council Member Mitzie Fiedler said she’s been pushing for a meeting dealing only with road issues for a couple of years but that scheduling one during the pandemic had been a challenge.
“I’m just trying to get that 10,000-foot view,” she said, and position the city to be able to keep its roads in good shape without needing to go back to residents for approval of another road bond.
During the workshop the Council will hear from three people: City Engineer Kathleen Weeden, Planning and Zoning Director Roger Clark and Aimee L. Giacherio, a senior project manager with Wade Trim, an engineering firm that’s a frequent city consultant.
Weeden will lead off by talking about strategic road maintenance, including the crucial element of funding. She’ll include data updated since her presentation last year of a pavement rejuvenation program intended to extend the life of city roads by five years.
Projecting current collections out over the next 20 years, gas tax revenue — the city’s principle source of road funding — will total just under $10 million, leaving a shortfall of almost $14 million less than estimated costs.
The deficit is a little more than $12 million if saving from pavement rejuvenation is factored in, her presentation shows.
More treatment will delay the need to resurface but another funding source is needed because gas tax is “not sufficient or guaranteed,” it states, likely a reference in part to the impact of electric vehicles.
Clark goes second, with a presentation on the process and procedure of transportation planning.
A chart labeled “Making Sense of the Chaos” shows the interplay among the city, the county, and the Sarasota/Manatee Metropolitan Planning Organization, which coordinates planning and the allocation of funding on a regional basis.
He’ll walk the Council members through the process of identifying and prioritizing transportation projects, which occurs on an annual basis at all levels.
Giacherio goes last with an overview of the transportation analysis process, including traffic studies and the analysis of traffic data.
The workshop is at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, in Council Chambers at Venice City Hall, 401 W. Venice Ave. The agenda is at VeniceGov.com under the “Meetings” header.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.