Treasure hunters might agree the hunt is often more fun than the find.
Valentina’s and The Junk Gypsy on Laurel Road are two places seekers and searchers find inspiring. Their eyes light up in awe when they see things that bring back magical memory moments.
Maria Dicicco, owner of Valentina’s, describes herself as the “designer of all things pretty.” Her store is filled with hats and fascinators perfect for any gala or simply a fun time getting together for a lunch date with friends.
The displays of jewelry, glass, scarfs and mirrors force visitors to just stand in place and take it all in before moving on. Valentina’s is filled to the brim with what items some may call “eye candy.”
Behind the store in what was a storage area, Fay Young, a retired nurse from Pittsburgh, opened the place and calls herself the Junk Gypsy. She has Cupie Dolls from the 50s, World War II pictures and books and some circus souvenirs.
Between Valentina’s and the Junk Gypsy is some furniture. The stores are at 395 Laurel Road east. They are open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday-Saturday. Call 941-468-3344 or 229-327-5836.
Garden Tour Weekend
The annual Venice Garden Club tour takes place March 12 and 13.
Visit www.veniceareagardenclub.com for information. Tickets are available at the gardens on a cash only basis. Gardens are not handicapped accessible.
Be sure to support this project whose proceeds provide scholarships for local students enrolled in college studying environmental issues.
There will be a plant sale at the 1106 Underwood Drive, Venice Acres location.
One of our best
The special person of this week is Maria Dicicco who not only provides all things pretty at her Valentina’s but also has an area at the Venice Mercato. She makes everyone feel like she is their personal designer.
Sometimes you meet someone who seems like they have been your friend for life. Maria is that person. She wants to know if you need a little more bling in your life or just something fancy to left your spirits. Somewhere among her what seem like millions of pretties, is the perfect treasure.
Maria has time eternal to chat and learn about her treasure seekers or help design them a hat. She knows the right hat or earrings can change a person’s life. This local fashionista is one of the women who make Venice a great place to live.
