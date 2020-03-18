tidewell011913_B (copy)

Then-Tidewell Hospice President and CEO Gerry Radford cuts the ribbon at the 2013 opening of Treasures Thrift Shop, 523 North U.S. 41 Bypass, Venice. In light of COVID-19, the shop has closed "temporarily."  

VENICE - Tidewell Hospice announced Wednesday that "effective immediately" it has closed its Treasures Thrift Shop "for an indefinite period of time."

Treasures Thift Shop, a resale store at 523 U.S. 41 Bypass N., Venice, supports Tidewell Hospice.

“Tidewell Hospice leads the way in providing outstanding care to patients, families and loved ones, and we wanted to take thoughtful action to reduce the potential spread of this coronavirus,” Tidewell Hospice/Stratum Health System President and CEO Jonathan Fleece said. 

Tidewell Foundation President Debbie Mason said it will remain closed until "we believe it is safe to re-open."

“While losing the revenue from the store is painful, it is the reasonable action to take to protect the hundreds of staff, volunteers and the public that visit the store weekly from potentially spreading this virus," Mason said in a news release.

Tidewell is a not-for-profit hospice and has a 40-year-legacy.  

"Tidewell serves more than 1,200 patients daily, providing services delivered in patients’ homes, adult and retired living venues, local hospitals and in the 84 beds within the eight hospice house locations and a new inpatient unit in Venice Regional Bayfront Health," the news release states. "Annually, Tidewell provides care for nearly 10,000 patients throughout its four-county service area of Sarasota, Manatee, Charlotte and DeSoto counties."

It has facilities in Arcadia, Bradenton, Englewood, Lakewood Ranch, Palmetto, Port Charlotte, Sarasota and Venice, the news release notes. 

