VENICE — Billy Swanson was considering going into the ministry when his father told him that if he wanted to join the family air conditioning business, it was time.
The business was Venice-based Tri County Air Conditioning & Heating, which back then sold AC units to people in mobile homes.
Swanson had studied mechanical engineering at the University of Florida planning to go to work with his dad but he got serious about religion in Gainesville — so serious he believed he was being called to the ministry.
However, the call from his father made him think of a Bible verse he had just memorized and he knew what he had to do.
“I felt like God called me to Sarasota,” he said.
It was 1987.
The move let him rebuild his relationship with his father, which had been tested by his parents’ divorce when he was about 7.
He also started to build up the business, expanding into AC for single-family homes and then new construction.
He continued his religious studies, too, and, to his surprise and joy, saw his father get religion in 1993.
“He just didn’t think God would forgive him for the things he’d done,” Swanson said. “I convinced him that’s what God does.”
He found himself ministering to employees and answering their questions and his father was concerned he might go to Cuba on a mission.
He didn’t, but in 1995, “God called us to Siberia,” he said.
The Russian government had put out a request for people to come teach Christian ethics to English speakers there. He went with his wife and their two small children, on a one-year commitment.
He wrote out 12 months of financial projections for the business, and the managers did a phenomenal job under them, he said.
But as time passed they were reporting to him that his father was showing increasing effects of Alzheimer’s. Also, another child was on the way and “I really missed the business,” he said.
God was telling him to come back.
On his return it occurred to him that the business itself offered the opportunity for ministry.
“People invite us into their homes because they trust us,” he said. Once there, why not look for other ways to be of service than just to repair the AC?
That’s why Swanson says Tri County is in the business of comforting the person physically and in any other way it can.
“We try to meet whatever need is out there,” he said.
The “sweet spot” for your interior environment is 75 degrees with 50% humidity, he said. But someone with personal issues can still be sweating then.
Employees are trained to be alert to customers who may need more than an AC repair and offer help if they can, or make a referral to the company’s Comfort Care Department.
Chaplains Jim and Chris Foubister can connect people with social services, provide counseling and, in some emergency cases, extend financial assistance.
Jim Foubister said he’d recently heard from a service tech working on the AC of an elderly man whose wife, diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, is in a facility. The man was depressed to the point of not even wanting to get out of his chair, Foubister said.
He called to check on the man and offer a ride to go visit his wife.
The Foubisters regularly pay hospital and hospice visits and attend weddings and funerals involving employees and customers, Jim Foubister said.
They also operate Serve Florida under the umbrella of Tri County’s foundation. Funded 50% by Tri County and 50% from private donations, it maintains a website to connect people with needs and people who can meet them.
A woman in Fort Myers saw that someone was asking for a washer and dryer and sent a check for $1,000 to pay for them, Foubister said.
His next project is to try to create a registry of volunteers, especially to get snowbirds to contribute their time and expertise during season.
“He’s like this master networker,” Swanson said of Foubister.
For Swanson it’s all about relationships. Though he’s still trying to grow the business, he pulled it out of doing new construction because the company rarely would get to connect with the property owner.
Instead, Tri County’s mission is “to comfort all in such a way that (1) they are compelled to tell others about their experience and (2) it brings honor to the Great Comforter, Jesus Christ.”
By helping people, his employees get paid in gratitude every day, he said, and the company succeeds.
“If you care for the customer, then we’ll be taken care of,” he said.
