VENICE- Children and parents show off their favorite costumes in the annual Venice Lions Halloween Parade.
The parade, which took place along Venice Avenue on Thursday afternoon and evening, involved more than 500 kids and adults showing off their Halloween best.
From goblins to police officers, residents across the city came together to trick or treat with the merchants of Venice.
The parade was led by a 1926 LaFrance Fire Truck named “Old Betsy,” followed by a Venice Lions float adorned in Halloween décor.
More photos from the event are online at www.yoursun.com/venice.
