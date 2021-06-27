VENICE - The Florida Highway Patrol recovered a stolen Mercedes Benz sport utility vehicle Friday morning on southbound Interstate 75 in South Sarasota County.

A trooper pulled over the vehicle at Mile Marker 192, between the River Road and Jacaranda Boulevard exits.

Timothy Michael Barbeau, 27, of Tampa, was arrested on charges including grand theft auto, driving while license suspended with knowledge, and dealing in stolen property, the FHP reported.

Barbeau was booked into the Sarasota County Jail. He bonded out Friday on $10,500 bond. 

The criminal investigation is ongoing.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments