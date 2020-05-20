LAUREL — A bicyclist was killed while crossing U.S. 41 at Laurel Road on Saturday night, but the identities of the driver and pedestrian are still not public.
That’s because the Florida Highway Patrol has begun limiting the information included in news releases about traffic crashes.
“The Florida Highway Patrol has a long-standing commitment to transparency and keeping the public informed,” Lt. Greg Bueno wrote in an emailed statement.
Bueno is public information officer for the local FHP troop and he sends out the majority of notifications to the media.
“We are committed to balancing this transparency with our charge to protect the privacy of victims of crime and their families,” his email stated.
Where FHP once included the names of people involved in the crash, as well as the make and model of their vehicles, the agency now gives out only a general description, such as “sedan” or “sports utility vehicle” with a driver’s gender, age, and city of residence.
Bueno stated the agency is aligning itself with the state constitution, which protects victims of crimes from the release of information that could be used to locate or harass them.
It’s presumably believed to be in line with Amendment 6, better known as Marsy’s Law, voted into the Florida Constitution in 2018.
“The Florida Highway Patrol will no longer immediately release the name or names of victims and other personally identifiable information in press releases,” he said. “The updated procedure on proactively providing certain information in press releases does not impact the release of public records.”
The agency is committed to evaluating procedures and making adjustments as needed, he said.
For the public, that means days or weeks may go by before the identity of someone who dies in a crash is released.
Crash reports, made available after 10 days, cost $10 each.
“That can be a hefty price depending on the number of crash reports requested and can also cause additional delays in getting access to the information,” wrote Samuel J. Morley, general counsel of the Florida Press Association in a legal update.
The Florida Press Association said the policy is troubling because it will negatively affect the ability of the media, especially smaller outlets, to report important information about car crashes.
Morley also said the policy is confusing, because not all crashes involve any type of crime.
“FHP seems to be reading Marsy’s Law way too broadly,” he said. “While Marsy’s Law might arguably protect a victim of a crime that is part of a crash (i.e., drunk driver kills someone), it doesn’t protect every accident ‘victim’s’ name, because many accidents occur without any crime being committed. For example, if a person is injured in a wreck resulting from a driver’s negligence or a road condition, there is no crime and no crime victim that Marsy’s Law was intended to address.”
Pamela C. Marsh, president of the First Amendment Foundation, agreed.
“Marsy’s Law was intended to give additional rights to victims of crimes — not accidents,” she said.
She added that withholding information “breeds an atmosphere of distrust and an opportunity for misinformation.”
“If the public doesn’t get accurate information from FHP, they will get information from social media,” Marsh said. “Passersby will take and post photos of the cars, and the owners of the cars (or similar looking cars) will be assumed to be the victims, which may or may not be correct. This only spreads fear and anxiety. Providing accurate information is the solution to the rumor mill feeding on itself.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.