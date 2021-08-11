VENICE - The "Potential Tropical Cyclone 6" became Tropical Storm Fred on Tuesday night.
"We are pretty confident it will move to the Florida peninsula," said Amanda Lee, with the National Weather Service Tampa Bay Area based in Ruskin.
The Daily Sun and Venice Gondolier will make access free to stories about the storm online at www.yoursun.com. That website also contains free information with a hurricane guide and other storm-related news.
The storm was approaching areas of the Dominican Republic Wednesday afternoon with tropical storm conditions projected for areas of Haiti, the Bahamas and Cuba Wednesday night.
Lee said the storm will likely weaken into a tropical depression while moving over the island of Hispaniola.
However, once it moves back over water, it is expected to restrengthen.
The projected path of the storm takes it along the west coast of Florida on Saturday.
However, Lee said, the smallest change in its track can change the intensity. If the storm avoids land, then it can become more intense.
Lee said the storm should get to the Florida Keys around dawn to 8 a.m. Saturday morning and will pass the Florida peninsula Saturday going into Sunday.
"(There is) possibility that it could make landfall in Southwest Florida, but we are still a little uncertain on that," Lee said.
As the storm moves across the Caribbean countries, the expected track and intensity towards Florida will become more clear.
"Rain will be the main impact with Fred when it does reach Florida," Lee said.
Charlotte County spokesperson Brian Gleason said staff is watching the storm and waiting to see what it does before activating the county's Emergency Operations Center.
"Emergency Management is monitoring and participating in state (Division of Emergency Management and National Hurricane Center) conference calls," he said.
Ed McCrane, the Sarasota County Emergency Management director, reminds residents to review hurricane emergency plans and kits as the peak hurricane season approaches.
"Sarasota County’s Emergency Operations Center is actively monitoring Tropical Storm Fred," McCrane said. "While the path and intensity remain uncertain, Sarasota County continues to communicate with local, state and federal partners as we track Tropical Storm Fred’s progress."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.