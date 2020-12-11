NOKOMIS — Organizers are hoping a caravan of vehicles will number in the thousands as they parade Sunday in support of President Donald Trump.
“We’re extending all the way from Manatee to Collier county. It should be well-attended,” Nokomis resident Mac Maclary said, predicting “hundreds” of cars.
The cars will meet at 7:50 a.m. Sunday at 2438 Laurel Road in Nokomis and depart at 8:10 a.m. for Sarasota, driving up Honore Road, Maclary said.
There, it will meet with a group from Sarasota and Manatee County at 3017 Clemintine Court, Sarasota, which will leave at 9 a.m. and drive south on Interstate 75 to North Fort Myers at 18982 Del Tura Lane.
That gathering starts about 10 a.m. and lasts until they all depart at 1 p.m., heading back north on Interstate 75 to Kings Highway, taking Veterans Boulevard to Port Charlotte Town Center mall, where they plan to hold another rally along State Road 776 and U.S. 41.
While Election Day took place more than a month ago, Maclary believes Sunday is an opportunity for the president’s supporters to gather together again.
“It’s the expression of support for President Trump — the camaraderie of like-minded people showing that support and publicly expressing it to everybody,” he said.
It is also a chance to help Golisano Children’s Hospital in Fort Myers. Everyone taking part is asked to bring an unwrapped toy for the hospital.
Maclary said hundreds of cars may leave Nokomis and Sarasota. Overall caravan organizer Korry Taberner is hoping it’s more than 8,000 with a potential of 15,000-20,000 people supporting Trump.
Taberner, of Cape Coral, said about 8,000 took part in a pre-election caravan and is hopeful of a goal of 15,000.
That caravan raised more than 4,000 pounds of food for a nonprofit, Taberner said.
Taberner said the caravan will be safe.
“We obey all traffic laws. We’re going to be just under the speed limit,” he said.
Maclary said he’s volunteered to be the last car in the caravan and may have an orange triangle sign added to his vehicle to designate it as a slower-moving vehicle.
“The point is we want to maintain a slow speed so that we can all stick together,” Maclary said. “We want to stick together and be safe — that’s the first priority, obviously.”
There are several reasons for the rally. The Trump campaign lost the popular vote by millions of ballots and has lost numerous times in court cases filed by or on its behalf since Election Day.
And while the Electoral College is set to meet Monday — likely to officially make Joe Biden the 46th president — there are some who think there’s a chance that won’t happen.
“This election is not over yet,” Maclary said. “That date of Dec. 14 isn’t poured in concrete. Every day is a new day right now as far as this election goes. There’s been such massive fraud and cheating that I have zero confidence in the outcome.”
Taberner said there will be signs saying to “stop the steal” and “Trump 2020.”
“We believe we can pull this out,” Taberner said. “This is to continue to support our president. He’s fought for us for the last four years and we need to fight for him.”
Taberner also said the media is biased and not reporting fairly.
“We’ve got to come together as a nation and the media is not helping that,” he said.
