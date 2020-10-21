SARASOTA — Haunted Houses are not the only place to go this year for a terrifying good time.
The Tommy’s Express North Port and Sarasota locations will transform into Tommy’s Tunnel of Terror.
The new Tommy’s Express under construction in Venice is not available this year for this project.
Starting a few days before Halloween, the express car wash will provide scary, sudsy fun. Masked employees will hide in the dark corners of the wash that’s illuminated in strobe lighting and special effects.
Once you are inside, there is no telling what will jump out at your car.
For $20 per car, you can get a wash and an adrenaline rush plus the washes will be sending every vehicle home with an unlimited month of free car washes just for being brave enough to experience the Tunnel of Terror.
Tommy’s Express Tunnel of Terror takes place from 7:30 to 10 p.m., Oct. 29 to Oct. 31.
Two locations hosting this ghoulish event include Tommy’s Express North Port, at 1141 Front Place, North Port, and Tommy’s Express Sarasota at 4615 S. Tamiami Trial in Sarasota.
