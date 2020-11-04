VENICE — More than 100 voters stood in line Tuesday morning at the Venice Church of the Nazarene for Precincts 305 and 307 in the 1500 block of East Venice Avenue.
“I’m excited by the turnout,” Democrat Cory Hutchinson said.
Hutchinson, a Democrat, was taking on GOP incumbent Nancy Detert for a seat on the Sarasota County Commission.
“It’s just really exciting to see people vote,” Hutchinson said.
Ultimately, he lost to Detert.
Republican Party volunteers at the Venice precincts were also feeling good about their chances for victory going into Tuesday night.
“Just the enthusiasm here at this poll alone, and we’ve been at the Anderson building since (early voting) opened up. It has been very positive,” said Mary Jo Tingle, of Naples.
She stood with her father, Venice resident Ray Kisor, who worked in the Ronald Reagan administration as the associate commissioner for enforcement in the Immigration and Naturalization Service.
“If we don’t win, so be it, but we’re all Americans,” he said.
On Election Day, the volunteers of both parties seemed relaxed.
“The atmosphere here has been very nice and cordial. We’ve been chatting with the Democratic reps back and forth,” Venice resident Corodon Fuller said.
Democratic Party volunteer Helen Sarvis, sitting nearby, agreed — also using the word “cordial.”
“All that’s been said has been said, and now people have a chance to exercise their right to vote,” Sarvis said.
That hadn’t always been the case during early voting. There were moments of bad blood between volunteers, although no crimes were ever alleged.
“I think the tension building up to this, you could cut the tension with a knife,” Tingle said. “But today, what’s done is done. You’re coming to the polls, you know who you’re going to vote for. We’re not here to sway anybody — we’re here to represent and show our support.”
“They are, too. And we respect that,” she said of the Democratic volunteers.
Fuller, when asked about what Thanksgiving dinner might be like in America in three weeks, wasn’t feeling optimistic about talk at the table.
“Very contentious. I don’t think it’ll die down anytime soon,” Fuller said. “I’m thinking that by 2024, I’m hoping that we have a different atmosphere. I don’t know what it’ll be like — I couldn’t have predicted October back in March,” he said, referring to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Voter turnout in Sarasota County was 79.32%.
Sarasota County had a total of 269,777 votes cast of the 340,092 registered voters.
