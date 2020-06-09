ENGLEWOOD — Thanks to volunteer sea turtle nesting patrols, an ill shorebird is being nursed back to health at the Wildlife Center of Venice.
Turtle patrol volunteers don’t limit their wildlife concerns to nesting turtles.
Linda and Pete Kornicki volunteer to patrol the island’s gulf shoreline for sea turtle nests.
Another volunteer, Linda Kornicki said, called them Monday about reports of an injured shorebird spotted on the beach.
“We called (Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission) and they asked us to go down to the beach to locate the bird,” she said.
The Kornickis spotted an injured black skimmer on a sand spit along Stump Pass. A variety of shorebirds, including black skimmers, nest on gulf beaches.
“We picked it up carefully with a light cloth and carried her to our golf cart, and (Coastal Wildlife Club) called (the Wildlife Center of Venice) to come to take this skimmer to be examined and get its wing repaired if possible,” Linda Kornicki said.
The Wildlife Center reported the black skimmer is in “critical care.” It was extremely dehydrated and malnourished.
The Kornickis were happy to learn the skimmer was getting the care it needs.
“With dogs running loose and also coyotes on the beach at night, it would not have had a chance to survive,” Linda Kornicki said.
Black skimmers are a federally protected bird species and is listed as a threatened species in Florida.
With a distinctive black and red bill, the skimmers do just that — skim the surface of the water to catch small fish and other prey.
According to the FWC and other researchers, skimmers breed between May and early September, nesting on sandy beaches, sandbars and spoil islands. The birds nests in colonies consisting of one to several hundred pairs of skimmers.
