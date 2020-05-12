VENICE — Tuscan Gardens of Venetia Bay held a parade on Monday to help its residents celebrate Mother’s Day, enjoy some sunshine and see some family members.
About 40 residents watched about 20 vehicles as the cars drove through the Venice community.
“The residents haven’t been able to see their families in such a long time and we figured it would be an awesome way to get them outside while enjoying seeing their families ride by with positive messages and tons of love,” Alexis Raptis, the programming director of Tuscan Gardens, said in an email.
“We wanted to do it the day after Mother’s Day just because we know how hard it had to be not being able to be there with their moms or with their children,” Raptis said.
Along with family members, police vehicles drove through as well.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.