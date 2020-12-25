SARASOTA - Two men died in separate wrecks early Christmas morning, according to authorities.
According to Florida Highway Patrol, both were single-vehicle crashes.
The first took place at 1:25 a.m. at Beach Road and Beachway Drive along Siesta Key. In that wreck, a 24-year-old Sarasota man driving a sedan was eastbound when the car "failed to negotiate a left curve, traveled off the roadway and (struck) a utility pole," it said.
The victim was wearing a seat belt, according to the report. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The second took place at 3 a.m. at 17th Street and Country Meadows Boulevard near downtown Sarasota. In that wreck, a 54-year-old Sarasota man driving a sedan was killed while driving toward the city.
He lost control while approaching Country Meadows Boulevard with the sedan rotating, going off the road and striking a traffic signal pole, the report said. The victim, who the report states was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the car and killed. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Sarasota County Sheriff's Office said both wrecks shut down roadways in those areas for hours overnight.
Authorities no longer identify victims of car crashes in their first reports.
