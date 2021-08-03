VENICE — City Council will have at least one new face after the Nov. 2 election — and possibly two.
Vice Mayor Rich Cautero announced last week he would not be seeking a third term in Seat 4.
Jim Boldt, who said he had picked up a candidate packet prior to Cautero’s announcement, is the first person to file to replace him.
Council Member Helen Moore said Tuesday that she’s leaving her options open regarding Seat 3, to which she was elected in 2018. If she runs, she’ll face Sandra Sibley, who, like Moore, is a Realtor, and potentially other candidates.
The qualifying period for the seats runs from Monday, Aug. 16, to noon on Friday, Aug. 20. To be eligible, a candidate must have been a city resident for 12 consecutive months prior to the first date for qualifying.
Jim Boldt
Boldt said he has been a city resident since 2014 but has been visiting Venice for more than 25 years because his wife’s family was in the area.
He described himself as an “entrepreneurial type,” saying that he has owned a variety of businesses in the chemical and construction industries.
More recently, he said, he and his wife owned an arts and crafts business before they retired in April.
He said retirement gave him the chance to do something he has always wanted to do — give back to the community.
He put his name in for some open city board positions but didn’t get selected, he said. Then people started talking to him about a run for the City Council, he said.
He decided to go for it, reasoning that “everything is just talk unless you get involved,” he said.
In Cautero, he would have been taking on an incumbent who had never had opposition.
“I guess this would have been a new experience for him,” Boldt said.
His campaign theme might be “Boldt for Balance,” he said.
With the pandemic resurging, the city will be faced with maintaining service levels while being fiscally responsible, he said.
“You want to go out and buy a piece of plywood, you’ve got to take out a mortgage,” he said, adding that the city is dealing with inflation on everything it uses on a daily basis.
As the city experiences “incredible growth,” it needs to make sure infrastructure keeps pace, he said. And it needs to do what it can to help downtown merchants who, over the last several years, have had to deal with tropical storms, construction and red tide.
“They’re part of the reason people come to Venice,” he said.
Boldt is active in the Venice Yacht Club and The Bridge Church.
His campaign website is under construction.
Sandy Sibley
Sibley said her path to Venice led through New Hampshire.
Her family moved to the Tampa area when she was 8, and then to Orlando and Lakeland.
She made it back, to Venice, when her husband retired, she said.
“I love Florida,” she said. “It feels like home.”
She’s now a Realtor with ReMax Alliance Group, the most recent business in a career in customer service, she said.
She said would bring a customer-service attitude to the City Council.
“It seemed like a good opportunity to listen to people and get more involved,” she said.
She said she’s concerned about potential changes in the city’s land-use rules that would allow taller buildings downtown.
“I think our downtown is our secret sauce of Venice,” she said. Once a potential buyer goes downtown, she said, “they’re sold.”
Although she’s in real estate, Sibley said she’s “a resident first, a Realtor second.”
“You can’t stop progress,” she said, adding “I want to make sure it’s done in a smart way, aware of environmental concerns.”
That includes more efforts to combat red tide, she said.
“I think my concerns are the concerns of just about everybody I know,” she said.
Sibley is active in Realtor organizations and is a past member of the Pinebrook South Homeowners Association board.
He campaign website is SandySibley.com.
For more information about the city election, visit: VeniceGov.com/government/city-clerk/election-original.
