VENICE — Two people were seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in Venice on Tuesday afternoon.

The crash took place about 1:15 p.m. near Venetia Bay Boulevard and North Tamiami Trail at the U.S. 41 Bypass. 

Southbound lanes were closed while the patients were evaluated and transported by helicopter to Sarasota Memorial Hospital, according to Venice city officials. 

Venice Police and Venice Fire Rescue worked the scene. 

The road remained slow much of the afternoon as the investigation into the crash continued. 

No other information was available Tuesday evening. 

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments