NOKOMIS — Two area residents were killed and a third was seriously injured in a crash involving a motorcycle and an SUV late Sunday.
Names of the victims have not been released due to new Florida Highway Patrol guidelines.
The dead were, according to FHP, a 30-year-old Venice man and a 24-year-old Nokomis woman. Both had been on a motorcycle.
The crash happened at 9:47 p.m. Sunday at U.S. 41/Tamiami Trail and Bayshore Road just north of the State Road 681 split.
The motorcycle was southbound on U.S. 41. The SUV was northbound on U.S. 41 and attempting a left turn onto Bayshore Road, according to the FHP.
The SUV driver turned in front of the motorcycle, and the motorcycle struck its right side, authorities said.
The SUV driver, identified as a 46-year-old Nokomis woman, suffered serious injuries.
Anthony Carter, of Osprey, drove up to the scene in the minutes after it happened, he said.
"It was bad," Carter said after returning to the site Monday morning.
Neither the driver nor passenger of the motorcycle were wearing helmets, according to the report.
The crash remains under investigation.
