VENICE — Sarasota Memorial Hospital reported two more COVID-19 deaths Tuesday, bringing the total at the hospital to seven.
The peak of the pandemic in Florida still a couple of weeks away, according to one report.
Prepared as a forecast of demand for hospital beds, ICU beds and ventilators, the report from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington’s School of Medicine sees April 21 as the date of “peak resource use” in Florida.
If the prediction is accurate, on that date the state will have a shortage of 769 ICU beds. But that’s down from a projected 860-bed shortage in a prior report.
The model actually shows the demand for ICU beds first exceeding the supply on April 14 and not going below the number available until May 4.
It also shows a one-day peak of 242 deaths on April 21, an increase of 67 deaths from the prior report, in a range with a low of 88 and a high of 569.
Statewide, the range is from 3,629 to 11,242 deaths through June 30, with a prediction of 6,770. That’s an increase in the low end of the range of nearly 2,000 deaths but a decrease of more than 7,000 on the high end.
The report is based on the assumption that strict social distancing precautions will be implemented and observed.
Four are being monitored by the IHME: school and nonessential business closures, stay-at-home orders and strict travel limitations. However, only Alaska has met the last criterion, according to the report.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ executive order directing the state’s residents to stay home except for essential trips went into effect at 12:01 a.m. Friday. Previously, only some cities and counties had imposed such restrictions.
Sarasota County and the city of Venice had both deferred to the governor to take action.
“The trajectory of the pandemic will change — and dramatically for the worse — if people ease up on social distancing or relax with other precautions,” IMHE Director Dr. Christopher Murray said in a news release.
Locally, Sarasota County had 46 adult ICU beds available Tuesday afternoon — 39% of its official 118-bed inventory, according to the state Department of Health.
Venice Regional had 23 of its 32 ICU beds available; Doctors Hospital had nine out of 16; and Englewood Community Hospital had four out of eight.
With 62 adult ICU beds, according to DOH, Sarasota Memorial Hospital has more than half of the inventory in the county. Not included are an additional 18 beds SMH recently said it added ICU capabilities to.
Of its official state inventory, 10 beds were available Tuesday.
The number of ventilators at each facility wasn’t available. The state Division of Emergency Management has requested 5,000 more from the national stockpile.
According to Sarasota County spokesperson Drew Winchester, the county receives equipment and personal protection gear and distributes it to meet requests. The hospitals do their own procurement as well.
SMH has tested more than 840 people since the COVID-19 outbreak began, with 711 negative results, 69 positive results and 57 results pending, according to a news release.
Thirty-two patients are currently hospitalized. No new staff members have tested positive.
Venice Regional Bayfront Health had five cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday, with one employee testing positive, according to Marketing Director Julie Beatty.
There were 172 COVID-19 cases in the county through 10 a.m. Tuesday with a total of seven deaths reported by the DOH at that time:
• an 87-year-old male with no travel history but contact with a confirmed case
• an 81-year-old male with travel to New York
• an 82-year-old male with no travel history but contact with a confirmed case
• a 62-year-old male with no travel history or contact with a confirmed case
• a 74-year-old female with no travel history or contact with a confirmed case
• a 28-year-old male with travel in Florida and to Illinois
• an 86-year-old male with no travel history or contact with a confirmed case
The list doesn’t include the two deaths reported by SMH Tuesday.
The state doesn’t release any additional information, such as whether the deceased had any underlying medical conditions nor does it identify by name any long-term care facilities in which a resident or employee has tested positive. Twelve have in Sarasota County.
The state doesn’t report on patients who have recovered from COVID-19 because there isn’t yet a consensus on a standard for when a person can be said to have recovered, according to the DOH website.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.