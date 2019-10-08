NOKOMIS - Two residents of Venice were transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital with serious injuries after a single-car crash Monday night.
According to a Florida Highway Patrol news release, Claudia Alpert was traveling north on U.S. 41 in Nokomis north of Silver Spray Lane when she lost control of her 2018 Toyota Tacoma.
The pickup truck went onto the raised median and hit a tree, coming to final rest in the left lane of the road.
The release states Albert, who was wearing her seat belt, suffered serious injuries while her passenger, Luther W. Henry, who was not, was critically injured.
The crash remains under investigation.
