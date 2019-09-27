SOUTH GULF COVE — A small, seaplane-style ultralight plane flipped in a canal system off western Charlotte Harbor on Friday. 

The plane reportedly never got airborne, and the pilot was not hurt.

Emergency workers from Charlotte County Fire-EMS and the Charlotte responded to a call about a plane crash in the area of St. Paul Boulevard in the South Gulf Cove subdivision at about 1 p.m.

The pilot was attempting to fly the aircraft in a lagoon inside the subdivision's extensive canal system and near the St. Paul Linear Park. He was unable to gain altitude and the plane was caught by a gust of wind, flipping over in the shallow water.

Some boaters helped the pilot get the aircraft near shore and then out of the water at a makeshift boat ramp near the linear park.

According to Charlotte County fire and EMS reports, the unidentified pilot in his 50s or 60s was uninjured. 
