Miquel and Niuris Pujol embrace at the “Unconditional Surrender” monument in Sarasota as their daughters, Sophie and Stephanie, watch in July 2020. The statue has been moved with a rededication set for Aug. 14 — the 76th anniversary of VJ Day.
FILE PHOTO BY SCOTT LAWSON
“Unconditional Surrender” is a 25-foot sculpture near U.S. 41 and Bayfront Drive in Sarasota. It is being rededicated at 11 a.m. Aug. 14 in Sarasota
SARASOTA — A rededication for the sculpture “Unconditional Surrender” is set for 11 a.m. Aug. 14 in Sarasota near Bayfront Drive/U.S. 41.
Artist John Seward Johnson II created the 25-foot work and was established at Sarasota Bayfront starting in November 2005. It was based on Aug. 14, 1945 photographs of sailor George Mendonsa embracing and kissing dental assistant Greta Zimmer Friedman after it was announced that Japan had surrendered unconditionally.
Johnson was the grandson of Robert Wood Johnson, co-founder of Johnson & Johnson.
“Since its installation, many thousands of viewers have visited the site to admire the sculpture and be photographed in front of it, while some have viewed it as controversial,” a news release from Ross Tucker said.
Friedman was a teenage refugee from Nazi-ruled Austria, it noted. While Mendonsa had fought in and witnessed the war and disasters in the Pacific Theatre.
Mendonsa was in a theater with his fiancee while Friedman was in class when everyone learned of the surrender.
In front of his fiancee as everyone celebrated, Mendonsa kissed Friedman while photographers shot at least five images of the moment. Modern facial recognition confirmed their identities less than a decade ago, it notes.
The sculpture has long been controversial, some believing it was a moment of sexual harassment and unwanted touching from Mendonsa on Friedman.
One man who said he knew Mendonsa and Friedman told a Sarasota City Commission meeting in 2020 that she’d “expressed incredulity at the characterization of the embrace as an assault.”
The sculpture is cast aluminum and originally was installed on the Sarasota Bayfront from Nov. 13, 2005 to May 31, 2006. It returned after fundraising in 2009.
After roadwork commenced in Sarasota along U.S. 41, it was determined it needed to be moved, leading to a variety of potential locations. Ultimately, it was decided it would be moved south
Tucker, and the Sarasota County Veterans Commission worked up the a rededication ceremony set for 11 a.m. Aug. 14. Speakers include retired U.S. Navy Capt. Charles “Dan” Bailey; Gerald O’Donnell and Paul Kirkham. It will honor Jack Curran, who died Dec. 15, 2015; Greta Zimmer Friedman, who died Sept. 8, 2016; and George Mendonsa who died Feb. 17, 2019.
