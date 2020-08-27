VENICE — The International Order of Blue Gavel Chapter of the Venice Yacht Club hosted an underwater cleanup of the Venice Yacht Club Marina recently.
SunCoast Reef Rovers (Venice Dive Club) conducted the clean-up using 13 divers, five topside helpers along with Venice Sea Tow, Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office marine patrol, Venice Police marine patrol along with other volunteers, according to IOBG-VYC Chapter President Melinda Short.
The day ended up with about 1,250 pounds of debris pulled from the water.
Short, along with Venice Yacht Club Commodore Kitch Keitchen and Vince Pelliccia, of the Board of Directors, presented a check for $725 to SunCoast Reef Rovers Volunteer Coordinator Ken Lackmann after the Aug. 15 work.
“This donation is to be used for future underwater clean-ups in the Venice area,” according to a news release from Short. “The IOBG and VYC are committed to the environmental stewardship of our waterways.”
