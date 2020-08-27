July saw an uptick in the unemployment rate in Sarasota County, the Department of Economic Opportunity reported.
The unemployment rate in July was 9.5%, up from 8.5% in June. In July of 2019, Sarasota County’s unemployment rate was 3.3%.
The unemployment rate in July for Charlotte County was 10%, up from 9.1% in June. In July 2019, the unemployment rate was 3.9%.
Florida bars were ordered to shut down again on June 26, which likely affected July’s unemployment rate, according to Jim Wall, spokesman for CareerSource Southwest Florida.
Wall said the region “most definitely took a hit in the hospitality and tourism industry.”
“It’s still a beautiful place to visit, but the leisure and hospitality industry, boy, they are on pins and needles,” he said.
Although the unemployment rate rose, the labor force, which describes people actively searching for jobs, also rose.
“In the last recession, there was a whole category of people called discouraged workers — there were no jobs so they just stopped looking,” Wall said. “With this pandemic, I don’t believe we can put job seekers today into that category because they’ve been told to stay at home.”
The statewide unemployment rate was 11.3% in July, up 1 percentage point from the revised June 2020 rate, according to the DEO. This figure is higher than the nationwide unemployment rate, which was 10.2% in July.
The success of the reopening of schools will likely impact unemployment rates for September because of the ancillary industries tied to education, which is a major economic driver.
