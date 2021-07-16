SARASOTA - Four people died in a two-car crash late Thursday along Interstate 75 near Mile Marker 209 in Sarasota, authorities said.
The four victims were considered pedestrians at the time of the crash, according to a news release from Florida Highway Patrol.
It happened in the southbound lanes of the interstate at 9:50 p.m., according to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office.
According to the FHP, a 34-year-old Lakeland woman was driving a sedan southbound. A pickup truck towing a trailer was disabled and on the right shoulder of the lane. It was unoccupied with a flat tire.
The Lakeland woman "veered left onto the southbound paved shoulder," according to the FHP.
Seven men were outside the second vehicle helping with a tire change, the news release said.
The woman's sedan struck four of the men, along with the right backside of the trailer.
The four men were pronounced dead at the scene; three other men were not struck.
The men who were killed have not been identified yet.
The men who were not struck were identified as two Fort Myers men, ages 19 and 21, and one man from Hialeah, age 22.
The sedan came to a rest in the southbound inside lane grass shoulder.
The driver and her passenger, a 32-year-old Lakeland man, were not injured.
The southbound lanes were shut down for more than six hours while the investigation began. It opened up about 3:30 a.m.
The investigation remains underway, authorities said.
