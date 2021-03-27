Gary Dellapenna

Gary Alfred Dellapenna

VENICE - After missing more than 12 hours, a Venice resident was located safe, according to Venice officials. 

The city of Venice announced that Gary Alfred Dellapenna, 74, was found in Fort Myers - about an hour south of the city.

Gary Alfred Dellapenna, 74, had been last seen about Saturday.

He was at a facility at 200 North Nassau Street in Venice.

"Dellapenna left the memory care unit at Venice Center by opening a window and climbing out," the Venice Police Department said in a Saturday news release.  

He had been moved into the facility last week. 

