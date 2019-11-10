VENICE - Sarasota County Sheriff's Office issued a Silver Alert on Sunday afternoon for a missing Venice man.
Richard Francis Kelly, 82, was last seen at his home about 11 a.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of San Silvestro Drive in Venice in Pelican Pointe.
Kelly is a white man, standing 5 feet 10 inches talk, weighing 170 pounds. He has gray and balding hair with blue eyes and a beard. He wears a black ID bracelet on his left hand, according to authorities.
Authorities listed him as "a missing/endangered adult."
"When his wife realized he was missing it was found that their vehicle a 2005 Silver Toyota Camry bearing Fl tag IHGK80 was gone," the Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
The car has minor damage to its rear.
"Mr. Kelly is diagnosed with dementia and has not been able to drive for some time," authorities said.
"There is no information as to where Mr. Kelly would be heading," the news release stated.
Anyone who locates him is urged to call Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office at 941-316-1201.
UPDATE: Authorities said he was located in Hillsborough County and canceled the alert.
