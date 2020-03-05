SARASOTA - Emergency officials are on the scene of several crashes, including one "very significant" wreck on Interstate 75 near Mile Marker 210 at Fruitville Road.
The wrecks initially closed down two northbound and all southbound lanes of I-75 midday Thursday.
By 1:30 p.m., northbound traffic was open, officials said.
"There are two trauma alerts and traffic is currently gridlocked...For everyone’s safety, please avoid this area of the interstate at this time. Commuters should also expect heavy traffic along Cattlemen," the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
Florida Highway Patrol deemed the situation "fluid."
"Troopers are on scene of a crash involving four vehicles, one of which is a concrete mixer truck. Injuries are involved and a large quantity of concrete mix has been spilled in the southbound travel lanes," FHP Lt. Gregory Bueno said in a news release.
"The situation is fluid," he said.
Bueno said southbound traffic is diverting at Fruitville Road, he said, noting the southbound entrance ramp from Fruitville Road remains open but "traffic is very congested with heavy delays."
"Emergency crews are on scene to investigate crash and assess cleanup process," Bueno said.
The Sheriff's Office urged commuters to not use the interstate if it can be avoided.
"Deputies on scene believe this traffic crash is going to cause delays for the next several hours. It is likely the investigation will impact evening commuters as well," a news release stated. "By all accounts, commuters should avoid I-75 if at all possible."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.