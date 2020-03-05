SARASOTA - It took the better part of three hours for authorities to respond, rescue and reopen Interstate 75 in Sarasota on Thursday.
A crash near the Fruitville exit at Mile Marker 210 closed most northbound and southbound lanes about 12:50 p.m.
Several people suffered serious injuries in the crash, authorities initially said. No update on their condition nor their identities were available Thursday afternoon.
Sarasota County Schools said that, due to the crash, its own buses were going to be running about 20 minutes late throughout the area.
The wrecks initially closed down two northbound and all southbound lanes of I-75 midday Thursday.
By 1:30 p.m., northbound traffic was open, officials said.
By 4 p.m., all lanes were reopened, officials said.
Florida Highway Patrol said the crash involved four vehicles, including a concrete mixer truck.
"Injuries are involved and a large quantity of concrete mix has been spilled in the southbound travel lanes," FHP Lt. Gregory Bueno said in an initial news release.
The Sheriff's Office urged commuters to not use the interstate if it can be avoided.
"Deputies on scene believe this traffic crash is going to cause delays for the next several hours," it said initially. "It is likely the investigation will impact evening commuters as well."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.