SARASOTA - Authorities said Thursday afternoon a teenager who had been missing since Saturday has been located. 

Bruithia A. Pearson, 14, was last seen about 8 a.m. Saturday in the 2300 block of Powell Circle in Sarasota. 

"The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office is pleased to report 14-year-old Bruithia A. Pearson was just safely located in Bradenton," Sheriff's Office spokesperson Kaitlyn Perez said. 

Authorities said she was reported missing Sunday and they issued a news alert Thursday morning - but said she was not considered "endangered."

