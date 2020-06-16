VENICE — The Venice Department is investigating a suspected drowning that took place Sunday at Venice Beach, according to authorities.
Venice and Sarasota County fire departments were alerted to an emergency just after 6 p.m., according to Venice Public Information Officer Lorraine Anderson.
"When they arrived, bystanders had pulled a 50-year-old male out of the water and were attempting CPR," she said in an emailed statement. "First responders also attempted life-saving techniques, but were unable to regain a pulse."
The man was transported to Venice Regional Bayfront Health where he was pronounced dead.
His identification was not released by Venice authorities as of Tuesday evening.
The death is being investigated by Venice Fire Department along with the Medical Examiner's Office is Sarasota.
"The medical examiner will ultimately determine whether the man died due to drowning or a medical condition," Anderson said in an email Tuesday night.
Venice Fire Department Lt. Tyler Eaton said in the initial investigation that the man had been swimming on his own and the weather was mild at the time.
Eaton described the beach as "packed" in his report. Email: scott.lawson@yoursun.com.
