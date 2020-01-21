VENICE — A woman died in a car crash Monday evening in a U.S. 41 Bypass construction zone.
June Armstrong, 78, of New York, was a passenger in a Toyota sedan when the driver attempted to turn into Via Veneto, a road going into Venice Isle Estates, when it was struck by an oncoming Ford pickup truck, according to Florida Highway Patrol.
Ronald E. Armstrong, 81, of New York, was the driver of the 2005 Toyota who was driving southbound prior to attempting the left turn.
Corey Lee Arias, 28, of Nokomis, was northbound in the 2006 Ford truck.
“(The Toyota) made a left turn from U.S. 41 in an attempt to enter onto Via Venento,” a news release from FHP stated. “This action violated the right of way of (Arias’ vehicle).”
The pickup truck struck the right side of the sedan.
June Armstrong was transported to Venice Regional Bayfront Health where she was pronounced dead.
Ronald Armstrong suffered serious injuries and taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Arias suffered minor injuries and taken to Venice Regional Bayfront for treatment.
John Abbott, president of the Venice Isle Homeowners Association, said the HOA tried to get a traffic light installed at that entrance two years ago but Florida Department of Transportation authorities reportedly said there hadn’t been enough incidents to justify a signal.
“We strongly encourage that (traffic light),” he said Tuesday. “It would help slow down the flow of traffic” between Center Road to the south and Venice Avenue to the north.
“Right now, that construction is a major contributor,” he added.
That half-mile stretch allows traffic to gain speed — perhaps too much, he said.
At least two emails to City Council in recent months complained about the lanes being too narrow.
Venice Isle resident Maureen Ralls said she avoids the main gate. Those vehicles without a membership sticker, however, are forced to use the main entrance to the subdivision off the bypass, she said.
With more than 900 units in the mobile home park, most residents take side routes out of the subdivision onto either Gulf Coast or Center roads.
“I’ve seen bicyclists shoot across the bypass. It’s very dangerous. And they’re making it a lot worse with this change (widening project),” Ralls said. “The problem is when you head south and want to turn left into Venice Isle, the traffic is nonstop. When someone enters into the same turn area heading north and wants to turn left, now they’re facing each other, and blocking your view of oncoming traffic. A traffic light would help.”
Even a flashing yellow warning light would help.
“It’s the same turning into and out of Detwiler’s Market. I’ve learned you can’t turn left out of Detwiler’s, or you’re taking your life in your hands,” Ralls said.
Planned separate turn lanes are designed to created some separation in the future for those who want to turn left, but the change can’t come soon enough for residents of Venice Isle Estates.
Authorities said the crash remains under investigation.
