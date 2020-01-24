VENICE — If you plant an urban forest and no one has seen it yet, does it have an impact?
The committee behind this Venice Area Beautification Inc. project can tell you the answer is an unequivocal “yes.”
Soon, though, you can see for yourself. Just a few final details need to be attended to so that Sarasota County, which owns the land, will give the OK to open Phase 1 to the public.
The project was announced in April 2018, though planning had been in the works for a couple of years before that.
It took a while to sort out the details before the County Commission agreed to let VABI take over the old Seaboard railroad corridor east of the east side of the Venetian Waterway Park.
Fortunately, VABI had a track record with the county — it developed the Venetian Waterway Park, among other projects.
When all three phases of the forest are complete, it will occupy a stretch of land about 1.5 miles long, involving about 26 acres.
VABI — which has been leased the land in perpetuity — agreed to design, build and maintain the forest, all at its expense. The total cost is estimated at about $3 million.
What’s been done
Step one was to clear out invasive species and other nonnative vegetation.
That also included grass because “it’s a wild forest, not a park,” committee chair Greg Vine said.
There’s to be no mowing, just weeding.
Some weeds are OK, though, like one called “poor man’s pepper” that attracts butterflies and is edible, he said.
The formerly barren land now sports a couple of butterfly gardens, where monarchs and other species were seen flitting about recently.
Irrigation, installed with help from the city of Venice, sustains everything from ground cover to trees.
Not the dead ones, though. Called “snags,” they were preserved as a home for insects and roosting spots for the birds that like to eat them. A ring of rocks around the base is intended to keep people away from them.
The forest started attracting birds almost as soon as work began. Hundreds of them in more than 70 species have been spotted and a bird count done a couple of weeks ago by people from eBird.org, of the Cornell Lab of Ornithology, totaled 30 species.
The forest is a “large blue circle” on its way to being a hot spot for birding, committee member Phil Ellis said, because it’s on the flight path of numerous species, including scrub jays flying from Shamrock Park to Oscar Scherer State Park.
Scrub oaks in phase 2, the hardwood section, will be left as habitat for them, he said.
Adding a hot spot in an area already known for birding will boost ecotourism, he said, noting that the team performing the eBird survey had already stopped in four other Florida cities on the way to Venice.
What’s next
Unlike with Phase 1, the committee has been able to work ahead on the next part of the forest.
“We’re already a long way toward getting Phase 2 started because they let me get the Brazilian peppers out of the way,” Ellis said.
Another difference, he said, is that “Phase 1 was essentially a blank canvas. In Phase 2, we’ve got something to work with” because a number of trees are already in place.
Unfortunately, the Brazilian peppers weren’t the only invasive “species” needing to be removed. A car and a boat, as well as some other junk, has to be cleared out.
The Suncoast Reef Rovers, a dive club that does regular cleanups in local waterways, is bringing out 50 volunteers for one in the forest on Feb. 8, Ellis said.
Then it’s a matter of extending the irrigation lines to support new plantings.
At the beginning of the project it was hoped that donations of trees from land being cleared for development would save the committee money and speed the development of the forest. It didn’t play out that way, Ellis said.
Palm trees transplant successfully because they have a root ball that can be taken out pretty much in its entirety. Other trees, however, have a tap root that usually gets severed in the removal process.
Their survival rate is low compared to trees bought from nurseries, which have a 90% success rate, he said.
Donations of time and money are still welcome, though. In particular, gifts to match a $100,000 Gulf Coast Community Foundation grant are being solicited.
The committee needs about $2,500 to trigger the next $25,000 increment of the grant, Vine said.
They’re optimistic that public support will increase when Phase 1 opens and people who have been watching the forest’s progress from the Venetian Waterway Park can actually experience it.
“The public is infatuated with what we’re doing,” Vine said.
To learn more, visit: VABIUrbanForest.com.
