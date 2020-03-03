VENICE — Venice utilities officials said residents can take comfort in knowing the city is well positioned to handle it for at least the next 20 years.
That’s the opinion of engineer Amanda Schwerman, who’s working on the update of Venice’s Water System Master Plan.
The last update was in 2013, according to Utilities Director Javier Vargas.
Since then a number of housing projects have been developed, while more are under construction or are in the pipeline for possible approval.
Factoring all of them in led to a projected city population of more than 35,000 people in 2037, Schwerman said.
The Census Bureau’s July 2018 estimated population for the city was 23,376 people.
Both the city’s water production and wastewater treatment facilities are operating well below capacity, Schwerman said, and will continue to do so.
Venice is allowed to pump about 8.25 million gallons per day from its seven wells to treat for potable water; actual average daily demand has peaked in a couple of years at 5 mgd.
An eighth well is planned, Schwerman said, but not to increase capacity. It would allow other wells to be “rested,” she said.
Instead, an increase in capacity will come through technology.
Currently, the city’s reverse-osmosis treatment plant operates at 50% percent efficiency — a gallon of raw water produces a half gallon of potable water. And upgrade will increase the efficiency to 75%, Vargas said.
On that basis, Schwerman said, no major water supply project is needed.
Similarly, the wastewater treatment facility has been operating at about 50% of capacity, exceeding that mark slightly this year. Regulations require the plant to stay below 75% of capacity, though going above that just mandates a capacity analysis.
That’s projected to happen under current circumstances in 2028, Schwerman said, but the city is planning to construct a booster pump station in North Venice by then that will meet the higher demand.
The station will also result in higher water pressure in the city’s reclaimed water system in North Venice, she said.
The improvements don’t come cheap. The city has spent an average of $10 million a year on the utilities system over the last 10 years Vargas said, and in the next five will spend another $74 million.
That includes the next phases of the water main replacement project. Five have been completed, one is underway and two more are planned.
