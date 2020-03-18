SARASOTA - Sarasota County officials came out Wednesday afternoon and said they are going to waive water service shut-offs for at least a month for nonpayment of utility bills.
It was the latest move by local governments reacting to COVID-19.
In a news release from the county, it said they are encouraging people who go to area beaches to try to stay at least six feet apart from one another, not be in groups of more than 10 people and - if you're sick - not go to any gathering at all.
Also, Sarasota County Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources have closed to the public any indoor facilities it operates.
On Wednesday, county government announced the "deadlines have been extended to renew driver's license, commercial driver's license and identification cards that are expiring between March 16 and April 15."
It also has a new opt-in text alert system about coronavirus. Those interested to receive updates can text SRQCOVID19 to 888-777.
While Sarasota County libraries remain closed through April 12, library staff are working to create "a curbside pick-up option for items placed on hold through the online catalog," the news release states.
"The digital library is available for library cardholders to access books, magazines, movies, music and television programs. Those needing to register for a new card, or renew an existing library card, can do so by calling the Sarasota County Contact Center at 941-861-5000."
