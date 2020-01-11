VENICE — Valve and fire hydrant replacement work will mean water outages for some residents next week, and possibly some temporary road closures.
The work is part of Valve Replacement Program Phase 13, a routine maintenance project.
The anticipated schedule includes:
• 1580 Jasper Court — a reclaimed water valve is being replaced. Preliminary work is scheduled for the week of Jan. 13, with work for the replacement occurring the week of Feb. 17.
• 1050 Capri Isles Blvd., east of Building C, in the parking lot — a fire hydrant is being replaced. Preliminary work is scheduled for the week of Jan. 13, with work for the replacement scheduled to occur the week of Jan. 27.
• Bird Bay Drive West near 636 Bird Bay Circle — a reclaimed water valve is being replaced. Preliminary work is scheduled for the week of Jan. 13, with work for the replacement scheduled to occur the week of Feb. 17.
• 207 South Tamiami Trail — a potable water valve is being repaired. Preliminary work is scheduled for the week of Jan. 13, with the repair work scheduled to occur the week of Jan. 27.
• Turin Street at Riviera Street — a fire hydrant is being replaced on the north side of Turin Street at this intersection. Preliminary work is scheduled for the week of Jan. 13, with the repair work scheduled to occur the week of Feb. 4.
• 661 South Tamiami Trail — a potable water valve is being replaced. Preliminary work is scheduled for the week of Jan. 13, with the replacement work schedule to occur on Monday, Feb. 10.
• 451 Pine Grove Drive — a fire hydrant is being replaced. Preliminary work is scheduled for the week of Jan. 13, with the replacement work scheduled to occur the week of Feb. 10.
Customers whose potable water service will be interrupted will receive boil-water advisories before the shutdown. They should be prepared to use bottled water or to boil water for drinking and cooking for 72 hours after water service is restored.
For additional information, contact the Utilities Department at 941-480-3333.
