VENICE — Sarasota County saw an increase of more than 21% in building sales for April 2020 as opposed to April 2019, according to recently released figures.
Realtor Bob Goldman is suggesting, in his Rob Report, it may lead to a V-shape recovery locally as the nation tries to regain footing after COVID-19.
Goldman said real estate agents and Realtors designated as “essential services” by the state helped with buyers in March and April.
“In March and April, amidst initial fear and uncertainty, many buyers and sellers understandably moved to the sidelines. In April new listings and purchase contracts (“pended sales”) dropped 42% from the same month last year. Nevertheless, within six weeks things began to change,” he writes. “In the second half of April, while new listings continued to lag due to health and safety concerns, internet use, page views, social channels, showings (virtual and live) and pended sales (homes under contract) began to rise.”
He said pending sales are “forward looking” and indicate sales for the next two months.
“In May 2020, more single family, condos and villas went under contract in Sarasota County than the same time last year, May 2019. There were 1,215 pended sales, 4.9% higher than last year, 73.5% higher than the prior month, April 2020. Buyers essentially stalled for the first month and a half, March to mid-April, at the outset of the corona era. But they’re buying now. In Sarasota County, the housing market is in a V-shaped recovery.”
It is a different situation — for now — in Charlotte County.
The number of building permits issued for single-family homes dropped in April for Charlotte County, but not necessarily because of a construction slowdown, the county’s Building Official Ben Bailey said.
By contrast, the number of requests for permits increased by 22% in May, he said, suggesting more growth is on the horizon in home construction, despite the economic downturn.
Charlotte County had a 7.9% drop comparing April 2019 to April 2020, according to records Bailey provided to the Sun. There were 126 permits issued in April last year and 116 in April this year.
The drop Bailey attributes only indirectly to the coronavirus. In April, after the state issued the shutdown orders aimed at slowing the spread of the virus, the county required everyone to use the online system. That required contractors to get trained for online permitting in a hurry.
Bailey pointed out the distinction between permits issued — and permits requested. Requests are up for May by 22% in Charlotte County, he said, looking at preliminary numbers.
“At this point, I can’t tell you if this pace will continue, but we’ll see in late summer and fall if COVID-19 had much effect on sales,” Bailey said.
