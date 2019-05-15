Katherine Harring, stormwater engineering research analyst for the city of Venice, was the guest speaker when the Venice Area Board of Realtors held a general membership meeting Thursday, April 18 at Board headquarters, 680 Substation Road, in Venice.
The Board honored a handful of student scholarship recipients, including Connor Poole, Joshua LeBlanc, Sara Ann Loncar, Nichole Ambrosico, Erin Szablowski and Ronica Smith. Unable to attend were recipients Abigail Solovyev, Rachel Rose, Jared Gailbreth and Nicole McKinnon.
Cindy Perkins of We Insure sponsored the breakfast.
The Board typically meets on the third Thursday of each month at 8 a.m. However, the May meeting will be held on May 23. The June meeting is scheduled for June 20.
For more information, call 941-484-0614.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.