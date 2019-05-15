Katherine Harring, stormwater engineering research analyst for the city of Venice, was the guest speaker when the Venice Area Board of Realtors held a general membership meeting Thursday, April 18 at Board headquarters, 680 Substation Road, in Venice.

The Board honored a handful of student scholarship recipients, including Connor Poole, Joshua LeBlanc, Sara Ann Loncar, Nichole Ambrosico, Erin Szablowski and Ronica Smith. Unable to attend were recipients Abigail Solovyev, Rachel Rose, Jared Gailbreth and Nicole McKinnon.

Cindy Perkins of We Insure sponsored the breakfast.

The Board typically meets on the third Thursday of each month at 8 a.m. However, the May meeting will be held on May 23. The June meeting is scheduled for June 20.

For more information, call 941-484-0614.

