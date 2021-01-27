SARASOTA — The Sarasota Square Mall is the new site for COVID-19 vaccinations, beginning Thursday with people getting their second shot.
"We're finally at the point where we're ready to do second doses for the people we started at the end of December," state Health Officer Chuck Henry said.
Doses are in hand for about 1,600 second shots this week and another 1,200-1,300 next week, he said.
The mall is at 8201 South Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. The clinic can be accessed through the former Sears entrance.
The operation was moved to the mall because it's more centrally located, with the space to handle a high volume of vaccinations, according to Henry.
There's plenty of parking and easy access via public transportation, he said.
Vaccine will no longer be distributed at the health department office or at Twin Lakes Park, where a drive-thru clinic was held last week.
That clinic was a success, Henry said, but there was concern about exposing staff to the elements later in the year, when vaccine should be more widely available.
Second shots are being offered Thursday to the people who got their first one on Dec. 29, 30 or 31, he said. Most of them were notified but about 170 got an erroneous message, county Emergency Services Director Rich Collins said.
Their message had an incorrect date, so that when they tried to confirm their appointment they got a response saying it was full.
Anyone who experienced that should show up Thursday at the time designated in the message, Henry said.
Staff are trying to get in contact with everyone who got an incorrect message, he said. They're also working on a fix to ensure the error isn't repeated.
The system will soon be able to let people who have registered know where they are in the queue, Collins said.
As of Wednesday afternoon, more than 95,000 accounts had been set up in the new system, he said. While some may be duplicates, many are for two people.
