VENICE — Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine should arrive in administration centers no more than 36 hours after it’s approved for emergency use by the Food and Drug Administration.
That approval could happen at any time, now that an FDA advisory panel has recommended it to the agency.
The Vaccine and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee voted 17-4 with one abstention Thursday in favor of authorizing emergency use.
The main concern some panelists voiced was insufficient data regarding 16- and 17-year-olds, who will be eligible to be vaccinated.
The committee’s recommendation goes to the FDA for final approval, which may come Saturday.
It’s possible the agency will include an advisory that people with a history of severe allergic reactions wait to be vaccinated, based on reports of two cases in Great Britain. Pfizer excluded people with severe allergies from its trial but reported no allergic reactions in other test subjects.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will make its final recommendations on vaccination priorities following FDA approval, after which distribution will begin.
“We anticipate that we have to be ready at any minute after they’re done making their deliberations,” Paul Ostrowski, director of supply, production and distribution under Operation Warp Speed, told Washington Post columnist David Ignatius on Monday.
Pfizer will ship the vaccine via FedEx and UPS within 24 hours of approval, Ostrowski said, for delivery to state administration centers.
In Florida it will go to five hospitals — Tampa General, AdventHealth Orlando, UF Health Jacksonville, Memorial Regional in Hollywood and Jackson Memorial in Miami — for the vaccination of health care workers.
Shipments will also go to CVS and Walgreens, which have a federal contract to set up immunization clinics in long-term-care facilities for residents and staff.
Those are the state’s priorities for its initial share of the vaccine, Gov. Ron DeSantis said last week.
Ostrowski said McKesson Corp., which is part of the distribution chain, has already been moving needles, syringes and wipes to the sites designated.
Pfizer’s first shipment will be 3.2 million doses, enough for 1.6 million vaccinations because each person needs two shots three weeks apart. The vaccine is being divvied up by population.
The company actually has 6.4 million doses ready but Operation Warp Speed officials have decided to hold back half to ensure everyone who gets the first shot can get the second one.
The company expects to be able to produce 25 million doses by year end, however.
Ramping up production to do that, Ostrowski said, “is like going from an Easy-Bake Oven to commercial mass production of cookies,” with FDA oversight of every part of the process.
It also includes the safety of the shipments of vaccines themselves, he said.
Then, he said, it’s up to the public to decide to get vaccinated.
“The only way we’re going to get our lives back, frankly, is to get the vaccine,” Ostrowski said. “It’s not in our DNA to live as we’re living right now. It’s not what we do.”
Confidence in the vaccines should be high, he said, because they’re the work of top scientists and top companies under “gold standard” supervision by the FDA.
The country needs at least 70% of the population to have antibodies in order to achieve herd immunity, he said.
”All of us, no matter who you are, we mingle with other groups of people” who are high risk, Ostrowski said. “Really, it’s upon all of us to protect them.”
