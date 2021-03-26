VENICE — Gov. Ron DeSantis is expanding the state’s COVID-19 vaccination eligibility again, but not as much as he had earlier suggested he would.
Beginning Monday, all residents ages 40 and older will be able to be vaccinated.
Eligibility will open up to all adult residents on April 5, nearly a month ahead of President Joe Biden’s May 1 deadline.
DeSantis had repeatedly said the state would easily meet the deadline and had indicated the next expansion of eligibility would probably do it. Instead, he opted to insert one more intermediate stage Thursday.
The first age group that was eligible was residents ages 65 and up. People ages 60-64 became eligible March 15 and those 50 and up were added Monday.
In anticipation of the expansions, the Department of Health in Sarasota County had opened its appointment registry to all adults March 15.
State Health Officer Chuck Henry told the Board of County Commissioners on Tuesday that about 30,000 people had registered. Newly eligible people started getting appointments this week, after everyone in the original registry had been offered an appointment, he said.
People 40 and up have begun receiving account numbers and will be in line to receive appointments Monday, according to a county new release.
By the numbers
The state reported 5,759 new COVID-19 cases Friday, and 158 more deaths, with a positivity rate of 5.69%.
Sarasota County reported 112 news cases, increasing for the fifth straight day. Its positivity rate was 6.08%, making six consecutive days above 5% after hitting the mark only once in the previous week.
Henry told the County Commission that both the 14-day case rate and positivity rate had gone up since his report two weeks ago. Hospitalizations have gone down, however.
The county also reported eight deaths, though that may reflect a backlog being caught up, as the county number hadn’t risen despite hospitals reporting deaths.
Sarasota Memorial Hospital had 32 cases of COVID-19 on Friday, with three of them in the ICU. Its seven-day positivity rate was 3.5%, compared to 2.7% for the previous period.
Venice Regional Bayfront Health had six COVID-19 patients and no recent deaths.
Statewide, 2,856 people were hospitalized with COVID-19; 43 of them were in the county.
ICU bed availability was 20.86% statewide, 18% in the county. ICU occupancy includes all patients, not just those with COVID-19.
The Sarasota County School District had 14 staff and 46 students in isolation Friday and 17 staff and 177 students quarantined.
In the prior 48 hours, 15 people had been directed to isolate and 14 to quarantine.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.