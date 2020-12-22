SARASOTA - Sarasota Memorial Hospital has received its first batch of Moderna vaccine to fight COVID-19.
The hospital received 9,600 doses of the vaccine and was vaccinating its workers by 12:30 p.m., according to SMH Public Relations Officer Kim Savage.
"They're very excited," Savage said of hospital workers awaiting the shot. "People are lining up and doing fists in the air, celebrating. It's like they can finally see some light at the end of the tunnel."
Savage said by 2 p.m. Tuesday, more than 200 staff members had been vaccinated. The first distribution is going to frontline workers, including doctors, nurses, respiratory therapists along with "clinical and non-clinical staff who support patient car," she said.
She said as supplies allow, they will get vaccinations to other workers at the hospital and eventually to volunteers and other clinicians.
"Given government guidelines and limited vaccine supplies in the U.S., SMH's initial focus will be on vaccinating employees and physicians on its medical staff. We are not a community vaccination site," she said in an email.
