VENICE - Venice Regional Bayfront Health is among area sites now giving vaccines to help fight against COVID-19, the facility announced.
Venice Regional is giving its doses to its health care workers to start.
According to a news release from it, Dr. John Galat, a cardiothoracic surgeon, and registered nurse Ranee Rae Yap, who works in the COVID-19 unit, were among the fist to receive the vaccine.
Galat is also the medical director of open heart surgery at Venice Regional, the news release noted.
"We are so proud of our health care workers for all that they are doing to care for patients during these unprecedented and challenging times as we manage through the COVID-19 pandemic," CEO Kelly Enriquez said in the news release.
"Their safety and the safety of patients is our highest priority," she added. "Prevention – and stopping the spread of the illness – is key to ending the pandemic. Vaccination is an important step in helping to prevent this illness and its potentially devastating consequences."
Sarasota Doctors Hospital and Sarasota Memorial Hospital started administering the vaccine last week.
At least two assisted living facilities in Venice also noted they have started or are about to start vaccinating their employees and residents.
Lee County officials have already started offering the vaccines to the general public to anyone over the age of 65. People were waiting overnight in Fort Myers for a chance at the shots.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.