SARASOTA – The Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall announced changes to its 2020-2021 season.
The new date for The Choir of Man’s Sarasota debut performance is Jan. 30, 2022.
Renée Fleming’s performance on Jan. 13, 2021 has been rescheduled to Jan. 5, 2022.
The Russian National Ballet’s performance of “Swan Lake” on March 22, 2021 has been canceled.
The Van Wezel’s Box Office will be following up with patrons directly affected by these changes. Patrons who wish to attend rescheduled performances should keep their tickets, which will be honored for the future performance dates.
Patrons who will not be able to attend the rescheduled performances have the opportunity to donate their tickets or receive a refund. This donation will enable the Hall to deliver on world class entertainment, bring arts integrated learning to children, families and educators, and invest in the power of the human spirit.
Future updates can be obtained from the Van Wezel’s website at VanWezel.org or a facebook.com/VANWEZELPAH, twitter.com/vanwezel and instagram.com/vanwezelpah.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.