SARASOTA – The Van Wezel made some changes to its season, it announced Wednesday.
Among them the Paul Anka show – "Greatest Hits: His Way" set for March 17 is being rescheduled.
"Patrons are encouraged to hold on to their tickets, and the Hall will announce the new date once it is available," it said. "These tickets will be honored for the new performance date."
"South Pacific," slated to run March 29-30 has been rescheduled to April 14-15, 2022.
Kenny G’s March 31 show is being rescheduled. Like the Anka show, people with tickets are encouraged to hold onto them. The tickets can be used when a new date is set.
The April 21 performance of The Sweet Caroline Tour will now take place March 1, 2022.
"The Van Wezel’s Box Office will be following up with patrons directly affected by these changes," it said. "Patrons who will not be able to attend the new performance dates will have the opportunity to donate their tickets or receive a refund," it said.
For more information or for updates, visit the Van Wezel’s at VanWezel.org.
