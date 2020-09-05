The Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

The Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall in Sarasota has a variety of programs planned for the coming months, some on-site and some virtual, because of the coronavirus pandemic.

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY THE VAN WEZEL

SARASOTA — Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall has earned the Golden Image Award for its “Small Town, Big Roar” effort.

The Florida Public Relations Association handed out the award Aug. 27 in a virtual ceremony.

“The Golden Image Award is awarded to the top-scoring entry in each category,” it said in a news release. (Van Wezel) also received a Judges’ Award, presented to entries showing maximum results relative to the investment spent.”

The Public Relations Programs Division of the Van Wezel received the awards in the Integrated Marketing Category.

A part of the recognition was for the Van Wezel’s premiere in Sarasota of Disney’s “The Lion King.” The production started in March 2019 for 23 performances over three weeks.

“This was the longest run and largest inventory of tickets for a single show at the theater, requiring an extensive marketing and public relations campaign,” the news release stated.

”The Van Wezel marketing team is part of the Central West Coast Chapter of FPRA, which is a network with more than 100 public relations, marketing and communications professionals across Sarasota, Manatee and DeSoto counties,” the news release states. “The organization strives to provide professional development opportunities for public relations practitioners as well as enhancing the public relations profession through ethical and standardized practices.”

For more information on the Van Wezel, visit www.VanWezel.org

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments