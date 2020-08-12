SARASOTA — Officials with the Van Wezel is encouraging residents to support “Save Our Stages Act.”
The legislation, introduced by Sen. John Cornyn and Sen. Amy Klobuchar, seeks to assist theaters. It “provides Small Business Administration grants for independent venues such as the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, promoters and festivals affected by COVID-19 stay-at-home orders,” the theater said in a news release.
The bill “offers financial support to keep them afloat, allowing them to pay employees and preserve a critical economic sector for communities across America,” it said.
The National Independent Venue Association has more than 2,000 members in all 50 states. It was formed as COVID-19 struck the United States.
The Van Wezel has joined NIVA and is encouraging the hashtag #SaveOurStages.
“Our members told us months ago that if the shutdown lasted six months or longer and there wasn’t federal relief to hold them over, 90 percent of them would fold permanently,” said Dayna Frank, president of NIVA and CEO First Avenue Productions. “With no revenue and immense overhead, four months in, it’s already happening. The warning light is flashing red and our only hope is for legislation like Save Our Stages Act or RESTART Act to be passed before Congress goes on August recess. Otherwise, most businesses in this industry will collapse.”
To learn more about the Van Wezel, visit VanWezel.org
